Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the US Open mixed doubles title in 2018 and 2019

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost to top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the second round of the US Open mixed doubles.

The pair were beaten 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 by the American duo.

Murray also suffered an early exit alongside partner Michael Venus in the men's doubles in New York.

Elsewhere, British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten lost to Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the men's event.

Cash and Patten fell to a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (6-10) loss against the sixth seeds.

They fought hard to level proceedings in the second set but succumbed to the Indian-Australian pair in the decisive third-set tie-break.

Scotland's Murray previously won back-to-back US Open titles in 2018 and 2019 alongside Mattek-Sands.

The pair could barely be separated from Pegula and Krajicek in the opening set, dropping just six points on serve, but they were edged out in the tie-break

An equally close second set followed but Pegula and Krajicek secured a late break to seal victory and progress to the quarter-finals.

Later on Sunday, Briton Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram continue their men's doubles title defence against Andreas Mies and Mackenzie McDonald.