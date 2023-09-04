Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski (right) and Wesley Koolhof reached the final of last year's US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof lost to American pair Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the third round of the men's doubles at the US Open.

The Wimbledon champions and top seeds were beaten 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Neither pair created a break point in the first set before the home favourites clinched the tie-break.

Koolhof was broken late in the second set before Lammons served out the match to beat last year's runners-up.

Skupski and Koolhof had missed three break points on Lammons' serve earlier in the second set.

Lammons and Withrow will face India's Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia in the next round.

Skupski's defeat, coupled with Jack Draper's loss in the men's singles, means Joe Salisbury is the last remaining Briton at this year's US Open.

He and Rajeev Ram, the defending champions in New York, face Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the fourth round on Tuesday.