Novak Djokovic (36) became the oldest US Open semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors (39) in 1991

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Novak Djokovic reached a record 47th men's Grand Slam semi-final with a straight-set win over Taylor Fritz at the US Open.

The Serb, 36, prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to continue his pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic achieved his victory despite temporarily appearing to struggle with the heat and humidity in New York.

The three-time champion faces Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton in the last four.

The winner of Tuesday's all-American quarter-final between Tiafoe and Shelton will now carry the host nation's hopes of a first men's singles champion for 20 years following world number nine Fritz's defeat.

Djokovic maintained his perfect record in US Open quarter-finals - with this his 13th win in a row at that stage - to overtake Roger Federer for most Grand Slam men's semi-final appearances. The victory also moved him within two wins of equalling Australian Margaret Court's tally of major singles triumphs.

Djokovic overcomes physical issues to reach semi-finals

The temperature exceeded 30C at the US Open on Tuesday as a heatwave hit New York

Despite an admirable effort, Fritz could not earn any reward as Djokovic delivered a devastating performance in hot temperatures at Flushing Meadows.

The American, 25, had a break point in the opening game and showed he would not be overawed by Djokovic when he broke back in game three.

However, Djokovic subdued the growing optimism among the home crowd, efficiently closing out the first set with four successive games.

Despite appearing to struggle with the conditions amid a heatwave in New York - the three-time US Open champion crouched down following a couple of points - Djokovic was able to assert himself in set two.

The second seed held firm under pressure, further frustrating Fritz by saving four break points for a 3-1 lead.

Overcoming the physical issues he had faced, Djokovic would not falter and lost just one point in his next three service games.

The third set was by no means straightforward. But, fuelled by the frustration of seeing Fritz immediately break back for 4-4 and angered by the behaviour of an individual in the crowd, Djokovic responded in typical fashion and broke again.

To his credit, Fritz pushed his opponent all the way and reached break point, but Djokovic clinched his second match point after two hours and 35 minutes on court.

Djokovic & Alcaraz remain on collision course

This was Djokovic's fourth straight-set win at this year's US Open - although his only scare was a major one, when he was forced to come back from two sets down to overcome compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round.

Victory over Fritz extended his dominant head-to-head record over the American to 8-0. He has won both previous meetings with Tiafoe but never faced 20-year-old Shelton.

Having missed last year's tournament because of his vaccination status - and therefore with no ranking points to defend in New York - Djokovic is guaranteed a return to the top of the world rankings after the tournament.

And he remains on course for another epic showdown with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final, just two months after edging a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final against the 20-year-old.

Spaniard Alcaraz meets German Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays fellow Russian Andrey Rublev.