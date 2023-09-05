Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewitt beat Shingo Kunieda to win the US Open last year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Alfie Hewett began his US Open wheelchair singles title defence with victory over Tom Egberink.

Second seed Hewett, a three-time singles champion in New York, beat the Dutchman 6-1 6-2.

Fellow Briton Gordon Reid defeated Chile's Alexander Cataldo 6-2 6-2, while compatriot Lucy Shuker overcame Manami Tanaka of Japan 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Andy Lapthorne beat Robert Shaw of Canada 6-3 2-6 6-3 in the quad wheelchair event.

Former world number one Lapthorne is looking to win the US Open for the third time, after triumphing in 2014 and 2019.

Five-time defending champions Hewett and Reid will team up for the doubles event later in the week at Flushing Meadows.