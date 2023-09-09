Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harri Heliovaara became the first Finnish man, and Anna Danilina the first Kazakh woman, in the Open era to win the US Open mixed doubles

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September

It has taken little over one week for Harri Heliovaara and Anna Danilina to go from complete strangers at the sign-in table to unlikely US Open champions.

The chance encounter led to a spontaneous partnership in New York - and a remarkable triumph in the mixed doubles final against top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek.

Finland's Heliovaara admitted he had "never even seen" Danilina before agreeing to team up with the Kazakh.

Just 10 minutes before the start of their first match they had a quick chat to decide who would play on which side of the court.

But they lost only one set - in their first match against sixth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Matthew Ebden - across five victories in a fairytale 10-day run to the title.

"I want to thank my partner, I have no words. It was an amazing run," Danilina said following their 6-3 6-4 win on Saturday.

"I don't know what to say, It's been a pleasure. To many more."

Heliovaara said: "I also have to thank my partner. She is the reason we are standing here.

"I didn't know you two weeks ago. Now I know you very well. Thank you very much, Anna."