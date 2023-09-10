Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic wins 24th major by beating Daniil Medvedev

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic tries to help Daniil Medvedev off the court
Djokovic beat Medvedev to avenge his defeat by the Russian in the 2021 US Open final

Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title by outlasting Daniil Medvedev in a punishing US Open final in New York.

The 36-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 but the straight-set scoreline does not tell how deep he had to dig.

A comfortable opening set was followed by a brutal second which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

After the pair exchanged breaks early in the third, Djokovic took control to level Margaret Court's 50-year record.

"It obviously means the world to me," said Djokovic on winning his 24th major.

"I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

"I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?"

Second seed Djokovic had looked physically troubled, particular in that gruelling second set, but showed all the hallmarks of his greatness to win a fourth US Open title.

Djokovic, who surpassed Rafael Nadal's previous record tally of 22 men's major titles earlier this year, has matched Australia's Court at the second attempt after losing the Wimbledon final in July.

He has won three of the four Grand Slam titles in 2023, becoming the first man to achieve this feat on four occasions.

Now the incoming world number one has the chance to surpass Court at January's Australian Open - where he has already won a record 10 titles.

It felt fitting Djokovic set up championship point by winning another lengthy rally and, after being made to wait to serve by shouts from the crowd, sealed victory when Medvedev hit a forehand into the net.

After shaking hands with his opponent, Djokovic sobbed as he knelt on the court before picking out his daughter from the crowd.

Further tears followed as he went to celebrate with his nearest and dearest, which included parents Srdjan and Dijana, wife Jelena, son Stefan - and Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

Djokovic also pulled on a T-shirt which paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his friend who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 and wore 24 in his playing days.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

179 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:49

    It is official guys. Novak Djokovic is the greatest player of all time. He has won three out of the four Grand slam during a season four times and has done this while competing against two of the greats who have also played the game. The bloke is phenomenal and does not look he has done as he can win another three or four in the next few years. And whats stopping him from playing until he is forty

    • Reply posted by confluence, today at 00:51

      confluence replied:
      Excellently said. The TRUE GOAT!!

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 00:49

    Quite simply the greatest tennis player of all time. Most Grand slams. Most Masters titles, most weeks at number 1, most year end number 1s, most Atp world tour finals titles, better head to head vs Federer, Nadal, Murray, Wawrinka et al. The true GOAT. Idemo Novak!!'

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:54

      that Kat girl replied:
      Novak by far the greatest!

      24 slams

      4 more if not for the establishment

      390 weeks at #1

      7 years at #1, 8th coming up

      39 M1000

      Won every slam 3 times. Won all masters 1000 3 times

      H2h v the other two

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 00:49

    Say what you want about him as a person, but to win 24 Grand Slams in an era including Federer and Nadal is truly outstanding. You can only take your hat off for Djokovic. Surely 25 is on its way soon.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:58

      that Kat girl replied:
      He would have had 28 now

      Still 24.

      4 more than Fed

      And h2h over both although Rafa never makes the latter rounds at non clay events

      Every single Stat

      Just the greatest sports person of all time in any sport

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:45

    Novak! My man. The greatest. What a champ. Golden hearted. GOAT by a light year. The whole world loves you

    • Reply posted by Age of Unenlightenment, today at 00:49

      Age of Unenlightenment replied:
      Djokovic doesn't have Federer's class or his beautiful shots, but I think this seals his status as the best of all time.
      And for those of us who supported Novak's stand against segregation this is a sweet victory.
      Fantastic player, but some things are more important than sporting prowess, and standing alone against a mad world is most definitely one of them.

  • Comment posted by Lucusaaron, today at 00:51

    Whoever is your favourite player of the three, it must be getting harder for anyone to make a valid case against Novak being the GOAT...there is barely a meaningful metric in which he's not comfortably ahead! Idemo Nole!

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 01:00

      wooden bollard replied:
      He has no Olympics

  • Comment posted by Mr Carlton, today at 00:49

    I listened on Radio 5 and I’ve never heard as much naive drivel in all my life. Did it never occur to the “expert” commentators that Novak was exaggerating his physical struggles in the 2nd set? Awful commentary from tennis no-marks but well done Djokovic. A true great and a man of principles.

    • Reply posted by the little prince, today at 00:53

      the little prince replied:
      David Law truly unbearable to listen to. Did he drone on with his usual drivel "above all else, just a thoroughly decent bloke"? Shoehorns that everyman gibberish in every chance he can get

  • Comment posted by bravesirrobin, today at 00:51

    What a remarkable achievement, and a privilege to witness. Well done to Medvedev for making such a fight of it. Djokovic just keeps doing it!

  • Comment posted by Student of the game, today at 00:53

    Never be as loved as much as.... just kidding.

    Novak Djokovic- simply the best.

    Congratulations on a record EXTENDING 24th GS mens singles titles.

    What next BBC does he have to beat the wheelchair records?

    • Reply posted by confluence, today at 01:03

      confluence replied:
      Can you believe that ANDY RODDICK, the same ANDY RODDICK that made fun of Novak for faking injuries is now handing him his 24th slam... ohhh the irony 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by JaS, today at 00:45

    What a champion!

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:46

      that Kat girl replied:
      The greatest

  • Comment posted by Another User, today at 00:44

    GOAT

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:55

    Djokovic is such a ruthless operator. He finds a way to win the big ones more often than not. Good on him. Medvedev is so gracious in defeat, what a gentleman.

    • Reply posted by letmehavemysayplease, today at 01:15

      letmehavemysayplease replied:
      Medvedev is a lovely man

  • Comment posted by Mr mungo, today at 00:56

    To the haters I say just let it go. Djokovic is the best ever and none of us can argue about it. His numbers are the benchmark for all to aim for now. Well done sir!

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 00:59

      wooden bollard replied:
      Not at all

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:59

    Anybody here dreading the day when Novak retires and we have a tennis era where it wont be as good. We must appreciate this incredible player while he is still competing at the top as there wont be another player like him during our lifetimes

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 01:13

      wooden bollard replied:
      The tennis era went downhill when Federer and Nadal stopped playing

      Levels are much lower now

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:44

    Novak the GOAT

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 00:50

      wooden bollard replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:54

    The crowd were against Novak throughout the match and this makes him play better. When will they ever learn

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 00:55

      wooden bollard replied:
      Actually they were 50/50

      Didn't you watch?

  • Comment posted by bravesirrobin, today at 01:11

    I believe, in time, his weeks as world ranked #1 will be seen as his greatest achievement. 400+ weeks just over the horizon - phenomenal.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 01:14

      S Jake replied:
      In this era, too.

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 00:52

    When are all these great young players going to step up, and play some tennis, instead of spending their lives on social media and tattooist tables?

  • Comment posted by TheSage, today at 00:49

    Greatness CEMENTED. Indisputable.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 01:04

      that Kat girl replied:
      Is there any doubt!

      The greatest sports person. Of any sport since ancient Olympics

      Just the most perfect human being ever

  • Comment posted by wideawake, today at 00:51

    You knew right from that first set win Djokovic was NOT GOING TO LOSE! No way! Absolutely no chance for anyone! Virtually impossible to beat!🧏🧏🧏👆👍🌟⭐️The octopus was simply too tired!🤣😩

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 01:00

      that Kat girl replied:
      He is the greatest

      The 2 also rans far behind lol

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:48

    At 36!!

    That 2nd set!!

    Daniil, tough luck. You are a great player and a lovely man!

    Novak!! What a man and a champ you are!

    Superman!!

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 00:52

      wooden bollard replied:
      Not at all

      Medvedev just didn't take his many chances
      Too tired after beating Carlos

