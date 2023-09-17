Close menu

Davis Cup 2023 results: Great Britain lead France 1-0 after Dan Evans beats Arthur Fils

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Manchester Arena

Great Britain's Dan Evans hits a return in the Davis Cup tie against France
Dan Evans has won both his Davis Cup singles matches this week

Great Britain are one win away from the Davis Cup Finals knockouts after Dan Evans fought back from a set and break down to put them ahead against France.

With a spot in the Final Eight at stake, Evans opened the best-of-three tie by beating Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4.

British number one Cameron Norrie will secure his team's progress if he beats Ugo Humbert in the second singles.

If Norrie loses and France level, Evans and Neal Skupski can still clinch qualification in the deciding doubles.

Four nations - Britain, Australia, France and Switzerland - are playing in the group-stage event at Manchester's AO Arena.

They all play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top two countries going through to the knockout stage of the men's team competition - known as the 'Final Eight' - in Malaga in November.

With Australia already through and Switzerland eliminated, Britain know they can only qualify with a victory over the French.

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, are aiming for a return to the knockout stage after missing out last year.

'It's never simple' - Evans uses crowd energy to fight back

With a strong squad at his disposal, Great Britain captain Leon Smith had a tough selection call to make for the win-or-bust tie against a talented French squad.

Ultimately, he picked his highest-ranked players in Evans and Norrie, with former world number one Andy Murray and promising youngster Jack Draper missing out.

The move also ensured Evans - who would have played second if the lower-ranked Murray or Draper had been picked - could have a break before the potentially decisive doubles.

But French captain Sebastien Grosjean sprung a surprise by handing a Davis Cup debut to 19-year-old Fils - who is the highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour at 44th in the world.

The match-up did not initially look comfortable for world number 27 Evans.

Being pinned deep behind the baseline, Evans struggled for rhythm on serve and was unable to get on top in the rallies as Fils dominated with his athleticism and power.

Things looked ominous for Evans when he trailed by a set and a break.

But the energy returned when he ended a run of losing five games in a row and, backed by a British Davis Cup record crowd of 13,000, that sparked a magnificent turnaround.

Evans strung together a winning sequence of seven games to take the second set and break early in the third, going on to convert his second match point when Fils hit a forehand into the net.

"Something with the Davis Cup, it is never ever simple," said Evans.

"The crowd helped me get through, I was down a set and a break and I wasn't feeling like I wanted to.

"Playing for my country, and to get through, is everything for me."

  • Comment posted by Araucaria, today at 16:21

    Spain (and the USA) eliminated already. Carlos needed some time off to recover from the hard court season so Novak sent them packing. Won't be many watching in Malaga.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:24

      that Kat girl replied:
      The GOAT is determined to win this for his country

      Not sure why the two also rans don't take pride in winning it for their nation

      At least AM does. Gotta give him his due on this

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 16:18

    Great win by dan, after being under pressure.
    Not sure norrie is a great choice tbh but hopefully he can get it done.

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 16:31

      daveyo replied:
      Noddy is a donkey

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 15:54

    Great to see Evans win, especially coming from a set and 1-3. A real fighter and he should be proud of what he has achieved. Let us hope that Norrie can do something - he feels like a risky choice right now and this will show us what he is really made of. He must deliver.

  • Comment posted by dpm180, today at 15:50

    Well played Evans he has been playing very well since Washington. Hopefully Norrie wins and prevents a nail biting doubles decider.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:05

      that Kat girl replied:
      Borie can hit his opponents but winning matches is not something he does

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 15:49

    Dan Evans is such a great player to watch. He is not particularly powerful but still plays an attacking game using his great racket skills. You can see why his style has been compared to Federer's. Hope he can play a few more years.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:08

      that Kat girl replied:
      Such a great player? Lol.

      I'm sure Federer is flattered that he is now compared to Dan.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 15:47

    Well done King Dan now less keep it goin GB on ere.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:08

      that Kat girl replied:
      King Dan?

      Beating a teenager is all it takes.

      Ok then

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 15:38

    Well done, Dan! Now Norrie needs to show what he can do. Fingers crossed!

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:06

      that Kat girl replied:
      By that you mean you wanna see if Borie can hit his opponent?

      Why did AM play the other day? Could have played today and attended his Nana's funeral too.

