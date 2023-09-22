Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski came from behind to secure Great Britain's place in the Davis Cup knockout phase

British number two Dan Evans suffered a straight-set defeat in his opening match at the Chengdu Open in China.

Less than a week after helping Great Britain secure a place in the Davis Cup Finals last eight, Evans lost 6-3 6-3 to Russian Roman Safiullin.

Evans, 33, and team-mate Neal Skupski saved four match points to edge a nerve-wracking decider against France in Manchester on Sunday.

But, having received a first round bye, the fourth seed could not progress.

Ranked 27th in the world, Evans' tournament was ended in 83 minutes by the 55th-ranked Safiullin, who will meet Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

Evans lost serve twice in both sets and was unable to recover after going 4-1 behind in the first and 3-1 in the second - Safiullin clinching victory with a final break, taking his second match point.

In inspired form in front of a home crowd in Manchester, the Briton fought back to beat French teenager Arthur Fils before completing another comeback victory alongside Skupski at almost 22:00 BST after an exhausting day.