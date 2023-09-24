Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton's win over Hubert Hurkacz and Gael Monfils has left Team World three points from victory

Defending champions Team World will carry a 10-2 lead over Team Europe into the third and final day of this year's Laver Cup in Vancouver.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe both won in straight sets on Saturday, beating Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz, respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton added a doubles win for Team World.

"Felix said the job's not done - but we're pretty close," said their captain John McEnroe.

Matches on day three are worth three points so Team World need just one win from Sunday's four contests to win the event for a second time.

Norway's Casper Ruud beat Tommy Paul on Saturday to claim the only points so far for Europe, who won the first four editions of the tournament, which began in 2017.