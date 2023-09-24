Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Team World suffered four straight defeats by Team Europe when the tournament began in 2017 but have won the last two editions

Team World thrashed Team Europe 13-2 to win the Laver Cup for a second successive year in Vancouver.

Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Russia's Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) in the doubles to triumph.

Team World dominated the tournament and only needed to win the doubles match to secure the trophy.

Norwegian Casper Ruud's win over American Tommy Paul on Saturday sealed Europe's only points.

With the winner being the first team to reach 13 points, Team World were on track after day one having won all four matches before Americans Taylor Fritz and Tiafoe both won in straight sets on Saturday and Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, and Shelton added a doubles win to carry a 10-2 lead into the final day.

"We stepped up and I thought all the guys played great," said Team World captain John McEnroe.

"This was a special year for us. I know they're going to come back strong but I'll take two in a row any day. And I'm starting to think is it possible for three in a row!"

Shelton, 20, knocked compatriot Tiafoe out of the US Open earlier this month, reaching the semi-final and rising to 19th in the world rankings, but the pair worked well as a partnership, coming from behind in both tie-breaks in a dramatic win.

"It was very special being part of that last year - it was so emotional for being my first time. Now with Ben it's a lot of fun," Tiafoe said.

Shelton said: "It's been crazy for me. I enjoyed being in a team environment, they did a great job cheering me on all week and I hope I did a good job cheering them on as well."

Team Europe won the first four editions of the competition but that run came to an end in London last year when Team World emerged victorious at the tournament that marked the end of Roger Federer's career.