Alistair Brownlee withdraws from World Triathlon Series in Leeds with injury

Alistair Brownlee
Alistair Brownlee was England's flagbearer at April's Commonwealth Games

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has withdrawn from Sunday's World Triathlon Series in Leeds because of injury.

The 30-year-old Briton would have been going for his third win in his hometown but said he has "had a few niggles".

"I won't be able to compete to the best of my ability," the two-time world champion said on social media.

Brownlee was England's flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning silver in the mixed team relay.

