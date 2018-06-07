World Triathlon Mixed Relay: Jonny Brownlee helps GB take silver

Jonny Brownlee (left) and his Commonwealth Games England team-mate Vicky Holland have three Olympic medals between them

Jonny Brownlee helped Great Britain's triathlon team take silver at the inaugural Mixed Relay Series event in Nottingham on Thursday.

He was reunited with fellow Olympic medallist Vicky Holland after both helped England win Commonwealth silver.

Non Stafford and Tom Bishop had the first two legs before GB finished 29 seconds behind the USA, who won in a time of one hour 21 minutes 16 seconds.

"It was another second place, but we gave it everything," said Brownlee, 28.

A sprint finish saw France edge out world and Commonwealth champions Australia to claim third, with Leo Bergere crossing 12 seconds behind Brownlee and just one second ahead of Australia's Ryan Bailie.

The US were led home by Matthew McElroy, who said: "On the bike I just put my head down, tried to get as aerodynamic as I could and just smashed it."

Mixed relay is set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 so the International Triathlon Union introduced the Mixed Relay Series for 2018, joining the Mixed Relay World Championships in the ITU calendar.

The Nottingham event was the first chance to earn Olympic qualifying points, with the other event in the series taking place in Edmonton, Canada, from 27-29 July.

All four members of GB's mixed relay team are set to take part in the latest round of the World Triathlon Series in Leeds on Sunday, which will be shown live on BBC Two.