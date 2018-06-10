Vicky Holland surprised to win Leeds Triathlon

Gloucester-born Vicky Holland won silver with England in the mixed team relay at this year's Commonwealth Games

Briton Vicky Holland said she was surprised she won the women's Leeds Triathlon after experiencing setbacks during the race.

The 32-year-old, who won bronze at Rio 2016, finished in one hour 56 minutes and 32 seconds, 17 seconds ahead of compatriot Georgia Taylor-Brown.

USA's Katie Zaferes finished third, but leads the world series standings.

"On the second swim lap I couldn't stay with the pack and I had the worst transition to the bike," Holland said.

Holland was off the pace at the start of the 1500m swim and then struggled to put her feet in the clip-in pedals at the start of the 36.2km cycle.

"I can't believe I won that race - it was so brutal," she told BBC Sport.

"I was so tired on that swim as I tried to hang on to Jess [fellow Briton Jessica Learmonth, who finished eighth]. And on the bike I felt like I just had to hang on in there.

"It took me a full lap on the run to find my legs. All credit to the other British girls - they were so strong."

The men's race is under way and features Olympic silver medallist Jonny Brownlee. His brother, Olympic champion Alistair, is currently recovering from an injury.

There are four more stages of this year's ITU World Triathlon Series - the next event takes place in Hamburg between 14-15 July.