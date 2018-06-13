Marc Austin: Scot eyes more triathlon success at European Championships in Glasgow

Austin finished 25th at last week's World Triathlon Series event in Leeds

Beating the Brownlee brothers to win triathlon bronze in the Commonwealth Games triathlon has given Marc Austin belief he can compete with the best.

But the Scot is keeping his feet on the ground despite finishing ahead of the Englishmen on Australia's Gold Coast.

"It is a strange one to mess up the hierarchy a little bit," the 24-year-old Austin told BBC Scotland.

"But, at the same time, it wasn't like I was first and they were second and third. I got beaten by two people."

Austin was speaking 50 days before his next main target for the season - the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow - as the medals for the event were revealed to the public for the first time.

Alastair Brownlee took gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, with brother Jonny taking bronze in London and silver in Rio.

However, they were eclipsed in Australia as Jonny finished seventh, his brother 10th, with Austin coming in behind South Africa's Henri Schoeman and home athlete Jacob Birtwhistle.

"Deep down, I was confident in my ability and that, if the race went my way and I got everything out of myself, a medal was a possibility," the Scot recalled.

"At the same time, I'd never done anything before that showed I was capable of doing that.

"It was difficult to fully believe and, when I crossed the line, I was a little bit shocked."

'I want a similar performance as the Gold Coast or better'

Austin, who was born and lives in Glasgow, will face some of the best triathletes in the world in in August but has more belief after his triumph over the Brownlees.

"I think they were a little off their best and that helped me," he said.

"But, maybe in my head, I've done that now and I'm more confident in training and in what I'm doing day to day.

"As far as competitors go, I'm not really thinking about them.

Austin joined Sports Minister Aileen Campbell, English triathlete Jess Learmonth and English 400m runner Martyn Rooney to promote the European Championships in Glasgow

"If it gives me a bit more confidence at the starting line then that's a good thing, but that's the only thing I can take from that."

Austin is relishing competing at such a high level on home turf again, having finished 22nd at Glasgow's Commonwealth Games in 2014.

"I've got really fond memories of racing here last time and can't wait to experience that all over again," he added.

"These are the memories that stay with you forever and I haven't ever experienced anything like that since.

"It is going to be tough, but I'm aiming high and want a similar performance as I did in the Gold Coast or better."