World Triathlon Series Montreal: Holland aims to put pressure on Zaferes

Vicky Holland won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2016 Olympics

Great Britain's Vicky Holland has a chance to close the gap on World Triathlon Series leader Katie Zaferes at the Montreal event this weekend.

Holland, who won silver in the mixed relay at the Commonwealth Games this year, trails Zaferes by 591 points but has won two of the last three events.

Three other British women are in the top 10 before Montreal, the final event before September's Grand Final.

Jonny Brownlee is eighth in the men's rankings but will sit out this event.

Holland, 32, is racing in Montreal for the first time but won in Canada last time out, in Edmonton in July.

In that race, GB took four of the top five positions, giving Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth a chance of stealing third place in the series in the last two races.

Women's WTS leaders Pts 1. Katie Zaferes (US) 4,170 2. Vicky Holland (GB) 3,579 3. Rachel Klamer (Ned) 3,098 Others 5. Jessica Learmonth (GB) 2,658 6. Georgia Taylor-Brown (GB) 2,603 10. Jodie Stimpson (GB) 2,361 16. Non Stanford (GB) 1,844

"The plan is to try to close the gap on Katie Zaferes a little," said Holland. "She's in the driving seat at the moment but British women are doing really well in this latter part of the season."

Each triathlete's final score will be obtained by adding the points gained in the Grand Final, staged on Australia's Gold Coast, to their best five scores from the rest of the series.

A good result for Holland means she can discount her 22nd-place finish from Hamburg in July, when she suffered a bicycle crash.

Jodie Stimpson and Georgia Taylor-Brown also have a chance to improve their rankings as both have only four counting scores so far this season.

Men's WTS leaders Pts 1. Mario Mola (Spa) 4,856 2. Vincent Luis (Fra) 3,810 3. Jacob Birtwhistle (Aus) 3,245 Others 8. Jonny Brownlee (GB) 2,149 21. Thomas Bishop (GB) 1,493

Brownlee, who won Commonwealth silver with Holland on the Gold Coast, finished second in the World Cup event in Lausanne last weekend.

But he is not competing this weekend as he has no chance of overhauling reigning WTS champion and current series leader Mario Mola of Spain.

Tom Bishop will be GB's sole entrant in the men's event in Montreal.