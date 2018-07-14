ITU World Triathlon Series: Mario Mola wins with Jonny Brownlee fourth in Hamburg

Mario Mola has won the Hamburg event three times in a row

Spain's Mario Mola produced a superb run to win the Hamburg World Triathlon Series event as Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee was edged off the podium.

Mola was 22 seconds behind Brownlee, France's Vincent Luis and Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt off the bike.

But the 28-year-old won in 53 minutes and 24 seconds, with Luis second and South Africa's Richard Murray third.

Brownlee came fourth, 12 seconds behind Mola, the 2018 rankings leader after winning in Hamburg three years running.

Mola and Murray - who won the last WTS event in Leeds - caught the leaders by the midway point in the 5km run, with Blummenfelt a casualty of the pace as he slipped backwards with what appeared to be a stitch hampering him.

And Mola always looked most likely to score his second win of the 2018 Series following his success in Yokohama in May. He now looks well placed to win his third straight world title at the Series' Grand Final on Australia's Gold Coast in September.

"I tried not to let them make a gap but they worked very well on the bike and there was a lot of work to do on the run," Mola told BBC Sport.

Mario Mola (centre) remains top of the 2018 rankings, with Vincent Luis in second and Richard Murray eighth

"I'm very happy with how things have gone but I know from experience that, until the end, it is not decided, so I have to keep doing my work and be at my best by September."

Brownlee, who has only competed once this year due to persistent injuries, pulled out of last month's Leeds event during the race with illness as a host of athletes withdrew either before or during the event.

But in Hamburg he raced strongly throughout and pushed the pace on the bike with Luis and Blummenfelt to open an early gap. By the end of lap three on the six-lap bike course the three held a 24-second advantage over the chasing pack.

But Mola's strong running proved too much and Murray bettered Brownlee in the late stages of the run to ultimately force the Briton into fourth, four seconds off the podium.

'Positive Brownlee day' - Analysis

BBC Sport analyst and former international triathlete Annie Emmerson

"What a race for Mola. Luis and Brownlee did all they could but in a sprint you will only build so much time over the faster runners.

"It's good to see Jonny Brownlee up there fighting it out with the top athletes in the world. It's very positive for him but he will not be pleased missing the podium."