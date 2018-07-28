Triathlon World Series: Vicky Holland wins gold in Edmonton

From the section

Vicky Holland (centre) carried on her good form in Canada following victory in her home race in Leeds in June

Vicky Holland won gold at the Triathlon World Series in Edmonton to lead a strong British team effort.

Compatriots Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jess Learmonth and Jodie Stimpson finished third, fourth and fifth respectively, while Australia's Ashleigh Gentle was second.

The victory in Canada lifts Olympic bronze medallist Holland to second in the World Triathlon Series rankings.

Meanwhile, Britain's Jonny Brownlee finished fifth in the men's race.

The final World Triathlon round takes place in Montreal next month before the Grand Final on Australia's Gold Coast in September.