World Triathlon Series: Great Britain's Vicky Holland wins world title

Vicky Holland
Holland was 34 points behind Katie Zaferes (right) of the United States going into the Grand Final

Great Britain's Vicky Holland became triathlon world champion after finishing second in the Grand Final.

Katie Zaferes of the United States started Saturday's World Triathlon Series finale on Australia's Gold Coast just 34 points ahead of Holland.

Holland, 34, who won individual bronze at the 2016 Olympics, had never won a world title.

Zaferes finished second overall, with Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown taking the bronze medal.

"I can't actually believe it," Holland said after finishing in a time of 01:52:00, just two seconds behind Australia's Ashleigh Gentle.

"I thought at one point in the run that it was done, there was quite a big gap there. I can't believe I brought it back in.

"This season as a whole has been absolutely incredible - three wins, two seconds and a world title. It's so much more than I thought I would get out of this year."

Holland said she considered retirement after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics but found an "extra motivation" that has carried her close to the world title.

"If I'm honest, I wasn't really thinking about it. This season for me had always been about the Commonwealth Games. That was what I had planned for all winter, that was what I was training for.

"Since that point, things have just fallen into place and I've just really enjoyed my racing," she said.

Final points standings

Athlete Country Points
1. Vicky Holland Great Britain 5540
2. Katie ZaferesUSA5488
3. Georgia Taylor-BrownGreat Britain 4183
4. Kirsten KasperUSA3887
5. Jessica LearmonthGreat Britain 3810
6. Ashleigh GentleAustralia 3750
7. Jodie StimpsonGreat Britain 3658
8. Taylor SpiveyUSA3603
9. Laura LindemannGermany3423
10. Rachel Klamer Netherlands 3306

