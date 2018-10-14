Ironman World Championship: Great Britain's Lucy Charles claims second place

Charles (left) also finished second in the event last year

Great Britain's Lucy Charles finished second on a record-breaking day at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

The 25-year-old broke the course swimming record at the event in Kona on her way to equalling the second place she recorded on her debut performance at the event last year.

Switzerland's Daniela Ryf defended her title.

She claimed a course record of eight hours 26 minutes 16 seconds, beating the previous best time by 20 minutes.

In the men's event, Germany's Patrick Lange claimed a course record as he also retained his title.

The Ironman triathlon sees competitors complete a 3.8km swim followed by a 180km cycle section and finally a 42.2km run.

Classification

Men

1 Patrick Lange (Ger) 7hrs 52mins 39secs

2 Bart Aernouts (Bel) +4mins 2secs

3 David McNamee (GB) +7mins 30secs

4 Tim O'Donnell (US) +9mins 38secs

5 Braden Currie (NZ) +12mins 2secs

Women

1st - Daniela Ryf (Sui) 8hrs 26mins 16secs

2nd - Lucy Charles (GB) +10mins 16 secs

3rd - Anne Haug (Ger) +15mins 41secs

4th - Sarah True (US) +17mins 26secs

5th - Mirinda Carfrae (Aus) +24mins 28 secs