Super League Triathlon: GB short-handed at Malta Super League event

Alistair Brownlee missed the opening Super League event of the season in Jersey

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee will miss his second successive Super League Triathlon series event in Malta.

GB are also missing top-10 contenders Georgia Taylor-Brown, Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell in the women's event, with only Jodie Stimpson present.

Alistair's brother Jonny, fifth after last month's opener in Jersey, is GB's main hope in the men's event.

The Super League features shorter races over five formats.

Alex Yee, who finished 10th in the opening event, is not competing in Malta but Jersey triathlete Ollie Turner, 19, who earned a 'golden ticket' for the three remaining events with his performance on home soil last month, will be racing.

Latest men's standings

Vincent Luis (Fra) 25pts Henri Schoeman (SA) 21 Kristian Blummenfelt 18 Richard Murray (SA) 16 Jonathan Brownlee (GB) 14

Latest women's standings

Katie Zaferes (US) 25pts Cassandre Beaugrand (Fra) 21 Kirsten Kasper (US) 18 Georgia Taylor-Brown (GB ) 16 Summer Cook (US) 14

There are two more Super League events - in Mallorca in a week's time and Singapore in February, before the final in Australia in mid- March.

In the women's event, Katie Zaferes is leading the series after retaining her title in Jersey last time out.

Stimpson, ranked eighth after the Jersey event, will expect to move up the standings with four of the top seven missing the event and incurring a three-point penalty.