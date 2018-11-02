Super League Triathlon: Good Enduro draw for GB's Brownlee

Jonny Brownlee has two fifth-placed finishes so far in Super League

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee has received a boost to his hopes of a win in the Mallorca Super League Triathlon.

Brownlee was drawn in a different heat from the other eight top-10 competitors when the draw was made for Sunday's Enduro event.

With only four sure to qualify from each group, Brownlee should face an easier path to the final.

Brownlee and Jodie Stimpson are again the only GB entrants in the field for the final Super League event of 2018.

Brownlee is currently fourth in the overall standings after two top-five finishes in Jersey and Malta. His brother Alistair is absent with injury for the third event in a row.

Latest men's standings

Vincent Luis (Fra) 50pts Henri Schoeman (SA) 42 Richard Murray (SA) 34 Jonny Brownlee (GB) 28 Leo Bergere (Fra) 22

Leader Vincent Luis of France, who won in Jersey and Malta to take the series lead, will face Henri Schoeman and Richard Murray, his nearest rivals in the standings, in Heat Two.

The Triple Mix and the Enduro are the two formats chosen for Mallorca out of the five formats selected for the series.

The men's event has only Kristian Blummenfelt and local favourite Mario Mola missing of the leading contenders.

World champion Mola blamed a long season for the "small issues" that caused his withdrawal.

Latest women's standings

Katie Zaferes (US) 50pts Kirsten Kasper (US) 36 Summer Cook (US) 26 Rachel Klamer (Ned) 24 Jodie Stimpson (GB) 18

Like Jonny Brownlee, Jodie Stimpson will be GB's only entrant. In Malta, she added seventh place to her eighth in Jersey to move into the overall top five, all of whom are on the start line in Mallorca.

Leader Katie Zaferes, who won in Jersey and Malta, has her husband Tommy making his debut in the men's event.

The final Super League event comes in Singapore in February, before the grand final in Australia in mid-March.