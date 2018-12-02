Non Stanford to leave Leeds training base for "exciting journey"

Non Stanford finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Welsh triathlete Non Stanford has announced she is to leave her Leeds home and training base after eight years.

The 29-year-old posted on social media she was about to embark on an "exciting journey", while insisting she is not retiring but "on the move".

Stanford said it was a privilege to watch the Leeds Triathlon Centre grow into the most successful in the world.

The 2013 world champion has struggled for form over the past two years.

Plagued by injury and illness, Stanford claimed her first podium since 2016 at the World Triathlon Series in Japan after a disappointing Commonwealth Games where she finished eighth.