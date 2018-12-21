World Triathlon Series 2019: Schedule and 2018 standings

Schedule

Abu Dhabi, UAE

8-9 March

Bermuda

27-28 April

Yokohama, Japan

18-19 May

Leeds, UK

8-9 June

Nottingham, UK (Mixed Relay Series)

15 June

Montreal, Canada,

28-29 June

Hamburg, Germany

6-7 July

Edmonton, Canada

20-21 July

Lausanne, Switzerland (Grand Final)

29 August-01 September

2018 World Triathlon Series Standings

Women

AthleteCountryPoints
1. Vicky HollandGreat Britain5540
2. Katie ZaferesUSA5488
3. Georgia Taylor-BrownGreat Britain4183
4. Kirsten KasperUSA3887
5. Jessica LearmonthGreat Britain3810
6. Ashleigh GentleAustralia3750
7. Jodie StimpsonGreat Britain3658
8. Taylor SpiveyUSA3603
9. Laura LindemannGermany3423
10. Rachel KlamerNetherlands3306

Men

AthleteCountryPoints
1. Mario MolaSpain6081
2. Vincent LuisFrance5060
3. Jacob BirtwhistleAustralia4884
4. Richard MurraySouth Africa4792
5. Kristian BlummenfeltNorway3936
6. Fernando AlarzaSpain3520
7. Henri SchoemanSouth Africa3438
8. Pierre Le CorreFrance3215
9. Tyler MislawchukCanada3194
10. Marten Van RielBelgium2960

