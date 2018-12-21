World Triathlon Series 2019: Schedule and 2018 standings
-
- From the section Triathlon
Schedule
Times below GMT. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. BBC coverage times will appear here once confirmed.
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8-9 March
Bermuda
27-28 April
Yokohama, Japan
18-19 May
Leeds, UK
8-9 June
Nottingham, UK (Mixed Relay Series)
15 June
Montreal, Canada,
28-29 June
Hamburg, Germany
6-7 July
Edmonton, Canada
20-21 July
Lausanne, Switzerland (Grand Final)
29 August-01 September
2018 World Triathlon Series Standings
Women
|Athlete
|Country
|Points
|1. Vicky Holland
|Great Britain
|5540
|2. Katie Zaferes
|USA
|5488
|3. Georgia Taylor-Brown
|Great Britain
|4183
|4. Kirsten Kasper
|USA
|3887
|5. Jessica Learmonth
|Great Britain
|3810
|6. Ashleigh Gentle
|Australia
|3750
|7. Jodie Stimpson
|Great Britain
|3658
|8. Taylor Spivey
|USA
|3603
|9. Laura Lindemann
|Germany
|3423
|10. Rachel Klamer
|Netherlands
|3306
Men
|Athlete
|Country
|Points
|1. Mario Mola
|Spain
|6081
|2. Vincent Luis
|France
|5060
|3. Jacob Birtwhistle
|Australia
|4884
|4. Richard Murray
|South Africa
|4792
|5. Kristian Blummenfelt
|Norway
|3936
|6. Fernando Alarza
|Spain
|3520
|7. Henri Schoeman
|South Africa
|3438
|8. Pierre Le Corre
|France
|3215
|9. Tyler Mislawchuk
|Canada
|3194
|10. Marten Van Riel
|Belgium
|2960