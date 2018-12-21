World Triathlon Series 2019: Schedule and 2018 standings

Media playback is not supported on this device World Triathlon Series: Great Britain's Vicky Holland wins world title

Schedule

Abu Dhabi, UAE

8-9 March

Bermuda

27-28 April

Yokohama, Japan

18-19 May

Leeds, UK

8-9 June

Nottingham, UK (Mixed Relay Series)

15 June

Montreal, Canada,

28-29 June

Hamburg, Germany

6-7 July

Edmonton, Canada

20-21 July

Lausanne, Switzerland (Grand Final)

29 August-01 September

2018 World Triathlon Series Standings

Women

Athlete Country Points 1. Vicky Holland Great Britain 5540 2. Katie Zaferes USA 5488 3. Georgia Taylor-Brown Great Britain 4183 4. Kirsten Kasper USA 3887 5. Jessica Learmonth Great Britain 3810 6. Ashleigh Gentle Australia 3750 7. Jodie Stimpson Great Britain 3658 8. Taylor Spivey USA 3603 9. Laura Lindemann Germany 3423 10. Rachel Klamer Netherlands 3306

Men