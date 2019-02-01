Ironman 70.3 Dubai: British triathletes Adam Bowden and Holly Lawrence take victory

Holly Lawrence won the 2016 Ironman 70.3 World Championships

British triathletes Adam Bowden and Holly Lawrence took victory in Ironman 70.3 Dubai.

The 2016 World Champion Lawrence led from start to finish, while Bowden was one second ahead in the swim, but was overtaken on the bike leg by Frenchman Sebastien Fraysse.

Bowden, 36, regained his lead during the run, to win by over two minutes.

The defending men's champion Alistair Brownlee withdrew ahead of the race.

Wales' Lawrence, 28, broke her ankle in April 2018 but has made a strong come-back winning the Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship in Bahrain in December.