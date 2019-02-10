Triathlon World Cup: GB's Alex Yee claims first win in Cape Town

Yee's previous best World Cup finish was third in September in China

Britain's Alex Yee claimed his first ITU Triathlon World Cup win after surging from 34th place on the final leg to take victory in Cape Town.

Yee, 20, was 16 seconds behind the South African 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Henri Schoeman after the swim and bike legs.

But he quickly moved to the front and led for most of the 5km running leg, finishing 15 seconds ahead of the USA's Tony Smoragiewicz.

Portugal's Joao Silva was third.

"I came here just to see how I was after four weeks in Stellenbosch training with the GB squad and it's worked out really well," said Yee.

"The bike was tough but kudos to the guys I was with who all worked really hard. I always say that in tri, you need a little luck. Today it went my way."

Yee's career is back on track after a horrific accident in June 2017 in which he suffered broken ribs, vertebrae, concussion and a collapsed lung in a high-speed bike crash during a Triathlon World Cup event in Cagliari in Italy.

The Cape Town event is a curtain-raiser to the main ITU World Series season, with the first top-tier race of 2019 in Abu Dhabi in March.