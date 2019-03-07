World Triathlon Series: GB's Vicky Holland ready for title defence

ITU series contenders Jess Learmonth (left) and Vicky Holland will both line up for Great Britain in Abu Dhabi

ITU World Triathlon Series Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE Dates: 8-9 March Fri 8 Mar: Men's race: 09:50-11:15 & women's race 11:50-13:20, BBC Red Button, website, app and connected TV. Sat 9 Mar: Mixed Relay: 07:50-09:45, BBC Red Button, web site, app and connected TV. Sun 10 Mar: Highlights show: 13:00-14:30, BBC Two.

Reigning champion Vicky Holland will lead Great Britain's challenge at the opening World Series event of 2019 in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Holland, Jess Learmonth, India Lee, Non Stanford and Georgia Taylor-Brown are in the women's event. Tom Bishop and Alex Yee compete in the men's event.

"I really wanted to go to this first race as the defending world champion - wearing the number one," said Holland.

Olympic qualification for Tokyo will also be at stake this season.

"My goals are around the whole series and also qualification, which comes later in the year," said Holland.

"I started training in November - I think a longer break was needed. I've just done a lot of the stuff that worked last season. We're also trying to make my swimming as robust as possible."

Inspired to try triathlon? Find out how to get into triathlon in our special guide.

Jonny Brownlee, now back to full fitness and a winner at the final Super League event in Singapore, is not racing in Abu Dhabi as he prioritises Olympic qualification.

Yee, who trains with the Brownlee brothers in Leeds, won the British 10,000m title last year and recently claimed his first World Cup triathlon victory in Cape Town.

The 21-year-old makes his debut in the elite series on Friday, and Jonny Brownlee is excited about his potential.

"He might not be as consistent as we've seen from Alistair, just because of the way he races," said Jonny. "But if it goes the right way I think he's going to have some very, very good races.

"He's the fastest runner triathlon's ever seen. We should be very thankful he's British."

Super League series winner Katie Zaferes of the United States and eight-time world champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda will both be on show in Abu Dhabi, the first of seven events before the grand final in Lausanne in August.

On the men's side, world champion Mario Mola of Spain takes on France's Vincent Luis, the winner of both the 2017 and 2018 grand finals, and Commonwealth champion Henri Schoeman of South Africa.

Leeds will again host the British leg of the series, in early June.

There are also places in the new mixed relay Olympic event to be won this season. There will be races under the format in Nottingham, Hamburg and Edmonton this season.