World Triathlon Series: Alex Yee second on debut in Abu Dhabi

GB's 'new triathlon superstar' Alex Yee takes second on debut

Britain's Alex Yee finished second in his first World Triathlon Series event, behind world champion Mario Mola.

Yee, 21, earned his first ITU Triathlon World Cup win in Cape Town in February, and is the British 10,000m champion.

He and Mola pulled away early on in the 5km run in Abu Dhabi, but the 29-year-old Spaniard kicked clear with about 600 metres to go.

"It was amazing to do that - these guys are my idols and I look up to them," said Yee.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. It went the way I would have wanted."

Yee, who trains with Alistair and Jonny Brownlee in Leeds, represented Britain on the track at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, finishing 14th.

In his first World Cup triathlon in Cagliari in June 2017, he crashed into a concrete bollard, puncturing a lung and breaking ribs, vertebrae and a shoulder blade - injuries which kept him out for nine months.

The race in Abu Dhabi consists of a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.