Non Stanford: Triathlete confident ahead of Bermuda race

Non Stanford was the 2013 ITU Triathlon World Champion

2019 World Triathlon Series on the BBC Live coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app Highlights: Watch on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer Sign up to My Sport to follow triathlon news on the BBC app

Former world champion triathlete Non Stanford believes she is shaping up well as she begins to target a spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Stanford has left her Leeds base to move to an international training group run by renowned coach Joel Filliol.

She is currently fifth in the World Triathlon standings as the series moves to Bermuda over the Olympic distance.

"I want to get stuck in and enjoy it," said Stanford, who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The women's elite race takes place on Saturday, 27 April at 20:00 BST.

Bermuda serves as the final event before Olympic qualification begins in Yokohama on 18 May and Stanford is pleased with her progress.

"Everything's gone really well for me since Abu Dhabi, the first race of the season," she told BBC Sport Wales after her fifth-placed finish there.

"Training's gone really well - we had a really good block of training over in Majorca.

"I have no reason to see why things won't go well at the weekend. So I've just got to take confidence from my training and hopefully everything comes together for me.

"There is no real pressure on this race. The big races are coming a bit later on in the season. So I just want to go out there and see where my form is at over an Olympic distance."

Stanford insists she has nothing to prove after her switch from the Brownlee training centre in Leeds.

"In my mind I'm just going to stay relaxed and just not worry about what other people are expecting from me or proving a point about my life away from the centre in Leeds to [new coach] Joel Filliol," she added.

"I've got nothing to prove to anyone really and that's one of the lessons I've learnt since 2016."

Media playback is not supported on this device Non Stanford ‘in best shape for two years’ after leaving UK triathlon base

Stanford says the season will begin to heat up with Olympic qualification on the horizon.

"This definitely feels like it's the real start now," she explained.

"You always think of Abu Dhabi as a bit of a prologue to the rest of the series because it's so far in advance of all the others. I guess this kind of marks the end of winter training and that move into race season."

Stanford says her preparations have exceeded her expectations.

"The winter went as well as it could have to be honest with you," she said.

"Everything was consistent. I thankfully didn't have that many problems, if any at all. That's something that hasn't happened for me for quite a few years.

"I'm really hoping that pays off and pays dividends throughout the season. Hopefully I'll be stronger as the season goes on."

2019 World Triathlon Series Standings

Women

Athlete Country Points 1. Katie Zaferes USA 1000 2. Taylor Spivey USA 925 3. Jessica Learmonth Great Britain 856 4. Taylor Knibb USA 791 5. Non Stanford Great Britain 732