World Triathlon Series 2019: Jess Learmonth second as Katie Zaferes wins again

Britain's Jess Learmonth claimed silver in the World Triathlon Series event in Bermuda as American Katie Zaferes took her second consecutive win.

Learmonth, 31, led going into the 10km run but was quickly reeled in and passed by Zaferes, who stayed clear to win in one hour 59 minutes 52 seconds.

In difficult, wet conditions, Learmonth followed 1:41 down, with Joanna Brown 32 seconds further back in third.

"That was ridiculous - the swim was torrential," said Learmonth.

"I was halfway to rolling on my back, putting my arm in the air and waiting to be rescued, you couldn't see a thing, so that was drama.

"Then on the bike, Zaferes is a train and I was dying and then I was just trying to get through it."

Georgia Taylor-Brown finished fifth in the Olympic distance event, while fellow Britons Non Stanford and Vicky Holland were 13th and 15th respectively.

After a swim in choppy waters, Zaferes, Learmonth, Holland and Norway's Lotte Miller broke clear on the bike on a course affected by surface water.

Zaferes, who won the sprint distance season-opening event in Abu Dhabi last month, drove the pace to drop Holland and the leading trio had an advantage of around two minutes for the run.

Despite setting off third after the transition, Zaferes dominated the run to win comfortably, while Learmonth, who was third in Abu Dhabi, held on and Miller dropped back down the field.

"We worked together really well and got away but I definitely paid for it on the run - I was glad we got just enough time because I was absolutely hanging," added Learmonth.

"So the run wasn't great but I'm delighted with the result."

Zaferes leads the series on 2,000 points, with Learmonth second on 1,781 and American Taylor Spivey third on 1,602.

In the men's event, Frenchman Dorian Coninx claimed his first World Series Victory, pulling away from Javier Gomez and Gustav Iden in the closing stages.

Spain's Gomez outsprinted Norway's Iden to take second, while Britain's Jonny Brownlee was 11th and world champion Mario Mola finished 26th.

France's Vincent Luis leads the series on 1,523 points, with Spain's Fernando Alarza second on 1,392 and another Frenchman, Leo Bergere, third on 1,287.

The next World Triathlon Series event is in Yokohama, Japan on 18-19 May.