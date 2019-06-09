World Triathlon Series: Georgia Taylor-Brown wins gold in Leeds

Taylor-Brown's last World Triathlon Series medal came last August in Montreal

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown secured her first World Triathlon Series title with victory in Leeds.

The World Championship bronze medallist finished second 12 months ago but crossed the line in one hour 55.46 minutes to take gold.

Team-mate Jess Learmonth took bronze, finishing one minute 36 seconds behind Taylor-Brown.

"It felt incredible," 25-year-old Taylor-Brown told BBC Sport. "I think I had a little tear in my eye."

American Katie Zaferes won the silver medal, finishing 11 seconds behind Taylor-Brown.

Non Stanford finished in fifth place, Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland was seventh, and their fellow Briton Sophie Coldwell finished ninth.

On leading throughout the run, Taylor-Brown added: "It's such a hard position to be in, I was constantly looking behind.

"I thought she was going to catch me. I was definitely running in a panic.

"I went for it because I was numb, my feet were so cold I couldn't feel them.

"We worked really well as a group and communicated well, everyone played their part."

Later on Sunday, brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will take to the streets of their hometown in the elite men's race.