World Triathlon Series: Georgia Taylor-Brown claims silver in Montreal

Jessica Learmonth (right) is second in the overall standings but being caught by third-placed Georgia Taylor-Brown

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown finished second at the World Triathlon Series in Montreal with compatriot Jessica Learmonth third.

Taylor-Brown had beaten Katie Zaferes in Leeds earlier this month when the two pulled away on the run.

This time, however, American Zaferes claimed victory as she finished in a time of 58 minutes 15 seconds.

Taylor-Brown finished 11 seconds behind the winner with Learmonth 34 seconds behind Zaferes.

The victory for Zaferes extended her series lead with 4,925 points from Learmonth's 4,170 in second, just in front of Taylor-Brown (3,925) in third.

"I just didn't have the legs today and Katie was incredible," said Taylor Brown, 25.

"It was quite warm. It was pretty tough. I'm getting into this triathlon thing and each race is getting better."

Learmonth, 31, said: "I struggled a bit today. It was pretty hot and fast. It hurt a lot."

The next event will take place in Hamburg, Germany, on 6-7 July.