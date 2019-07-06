World Triathlon Series: Non Stanford wins Hamburg triathlon

Non Stanford's win was her first in the World Triathlon Series in three years

Great Britain's Non Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series by winning in Hamburg.

The 30-year-old finished in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

France's Cassandre Beaugrand finished seven seconds behind the winner with American Summer Rappaport in third, 18 seconds behind Stanford.

GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown took fifth while compatriots Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell finished eighth and 13th respectively.

"I really didn't expect to do that today," said Stanford, whose last major win was at the Chengdu ITU Triathlon World Cup in 2017.

"Everything has gone really well recently, my training has been really consistent, but I've been off the podium quite a bit in recent years.

"I was trying to edge my way back up there so to get the win is absolutely fantastic."

Series leader Katie Zaferes, who suffered a bad fall on the bike in wet conditions, finished 35th but retains her overall lead with 4,925 points.

Taylor-Brown, who finished second in Montreal, remains third in the overall standings with 4,121 points. Stanford's win takes her to 3,435 points.

The next event will take place in Edmonton, Canada, on 20-21 July.