Non Stanford: Hamburg win a boost for Tokyo test event

'Non Stanford is back, back at the top of the podium in Hamburg'

Non Stanford says her first World Triathlon Series win in more than three years has provided a boost ahead of a vital Olympic test event.

Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series by winning in Hamburg.

She won in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds and now turns her attention to the test event in Tokyo on 15 August.

"If someone goes to Tokyo and does a really good performance I think that will really increase your chances of getting Olympic selection," she said.

"Even though I am not guaranteed an automatic spot, I want to go and show the selectors I can perform on that course.

"The victory gives me confidence; it is great to know everything is on track. Hopefully that gives me more confidence to race aggressively.

"I want to go to Tokyo and show the selectors I am a genuine contender for that team."

Stanford's first win in 26 months came at the perfect time, with the competition for a place at the next Olympics fierce.

GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown took fifth in Hamburg, while compatriots Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell finished eighth and 13th respectively.

Stanford missed out on a medal at the 2016 Olympic Games when she was pipped to a bronze medal by her former housemate Holland.

The 30-year old's last major win was at the Chengdu ITU Triathlon World Cup in 2017.

Stanford hopes she is coming into form at the right time as she prepares for a month of altitude training.

Former world champion triathlete Non Stanford reveals why she left her Leeds training base

She left one of the main centres of British Triathlon - the Brownlee Centre in Leeds - to join an international group of elite triathletes under new coach Joel Filliol and believes her win is another indication she made the right decision.

"It was pretty nice, it definitely makes the hard times worthwhile," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"It has been a tough time since the Olympics with injuries and various other issues.

"To see the perseverance pay off and the big change in my training set-up… to get some feedback that is working and all going to plan is really good.

"I will spend four weeks in Arizona in the US at altitude there preparing for the test event in Tokyo.

"For us that is an important one, to show what we are capable of doing on that specific course and in those specific conditions.

"Tokyo is going to be very hot and humid and part of the selection will be based on how we cope with those conditions.

"The selection criteria is really, really tough."