World Triathlon Series: Jonathan Brownlee wins in Edmonton

British double Olympic medallist Jonathan Brownlee won his first World Triathlon Series gold medal for two years in Edmonton, Canada.

The 29-year-old won in 54 minutes 52 seconds - five seconds ahead of second-placed Spaniard Mario Mola.

"I'd be lying to say that it doesn't hurt when people say 'he's past it'," said Brownlee.

"It's been tough but I finally won something. I was just having bad luck after bad luck."

The Briton - who was series champion in 2012 - produced a strong swim to finish within the top five, was in the leading pack on his bike, and then held off Mola's challenge in the 5km run.

"I know from my training that I am fit and I still believe I can have my best racing in the year to come," he told Triathlon Live.

"I am getting there now. It's about time."

Brownlee's last World Triathlon Series victory came in Stockholm in August 2017, and he was a bronze medallist at the London 2012 Olympics and won silver in Rio four years later.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Beth Potter finished in 14th place on her series debut, while fellow Briton Sophie Coldwell was 15th. The race was won by Australian Emma Jackson in 01:01:23.

The ITU World Triathlon Grand Final is on 31 August in Lausanne, Switzerland.