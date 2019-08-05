Norseman Xtreme Triathlon: The race for people with 'minds tougher than their bodies'
- From the section Triathlon
"This is for people with fight. Resilience. And minds tougher than their bodies."
A 5am start. Jumping off the back of a car ferry into the chill waters of the Norwegian fjords, 226km between you and the finish line.
A 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride, and a full marathon up to the top of Mount Gaustatoppen, a race with a total elevation of 17,175ft - the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon is not for the faint-hearted.
This year saw the race double up as the maiden XTri World Championships, and in the women's race it was a British cancer doctor who won.
Lucy Gossage, 39, crossed the finish line in 11 hours 27 minutes 12 seconds, while Norway's Hans Christian Tungesvik won the men's race in 9:59:40.
There was a familiar face competing too - BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin finished in 16:46:43.
It may be brutal, but check out that scenery.