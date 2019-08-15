Tokyo Triathlon: Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown disqualified

Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown were disqualified after intentionally crossing the finish line together

Britain's Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown's were disqualified from the World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo after crossing the finish line hand-in-hand.

A photo finish initially gave Learmonth, 31, victory but the pair were later deemed to have broken a race rule.

An appeal was rejected and compatriot Vicky Holland was upgraded to third.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy was awarded the win ahead of Italy's Alice Betto.

In searing temperatures, Learmonth led the field after the swim but was reeled in by 13 others on the bike, including Taylor-Brown, 25, and eventual winner Duffy, who was competing in her first race after a year out to injury.

The British duo then forced a healthy lead on the run and finished together, breaking International Triathlon Union competition rule 2.11.f, which states "athletes who finish in a contrived tie situation, where no effort to separate their finish times has been made, will be disqualified".

The running section of the race was cut from 10km to 5km because of the extreme heat at the Olympic test event.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have been testing misting sprays and air-conditioned tents to combat soaring temperatures, after a 2018 heatwave in the city killed more than a dozen people.

Games spokesman Masa Takaya told Reuters that a "comprehensive review is necessary" following the triathlon event.

Had the race been over an Olympic distance, then third place would have earned Holland, as a Rio 2016 medallist, an automatic spot for Tokyo next year under British Triathlon's selection policy.

Athletes will now be chosen at a selection meeting later this year.

Holland, 33, said: "I really feel for Jess and Georgia because they raced exceptionally well today and I feel like they absolutely smashed it and deserved the first and second finish.

"I don't know how British Triathlon will choose things now. I wouldn't want to be a selector."