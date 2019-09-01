ITU World Paratriathlon Series: Great Britain win three golds in Lausanne

From the section

Claire Cashmore has also represented Great Britain in four Paralympics, winning gold in Rio 2016

Great Britain won three gold and four silver medals at the ITU World Paratriathlon Series Grand Final in Lausanne.

Claire Cashmore won her first world title in the PTS5 as team-mate Lauren Steadman took home the silver.

Hannah Moore successfully defended her PTS4 title - leading for the full event - while Fran Brown won her first PTS2 world title.

Melissa Reid and Dave Ellis won silver in the PTV1 women's and men's races.

Ellis, who raced with guide Mark Buckingham, struggled in the bike section with a mechanical fault but the 2018 champion fought back to claim second.

In the men's PTS2 Andy Lewis, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, finished second to claim silver.