Paratriathlon European Championships: Great Britain win two golds in Valencia

From the section

Lauren Steadman won PTS5 gold after taking silver in the same event at last month's World Paratriathlon Series Grand Final in Lausanne

Great Britain won six medals including two golds at the Paratriathlon European Championships in Valencia.

Paralympic silver medallist Lauren Steadman defended her title in the PTS5 category with team-mate Claire Cashmore claiming silver.

Fran Brown took gold in the PTS2 category with Andy Lewis, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, taking silver in the men's event.

In the PTVI, Melissa Reid won silver while Jade Hall won bronze in the PTWC.