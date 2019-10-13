Ironman World Championships: Lucy Charles-Barclay second as Anne Haug wins

Lucy Charles-Barclay (left) has finished second in all three of her World Championship appearances

British triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay agonisingly finished second at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii for the third year in a row.

The 26-year-old led the multi-sport race for seven hours and 30 minutes but was passed during the marathon by first-time winner Anne Haug of Germany.

Sarah Crowley also passed Charles-Barclay but she fought back to regain second, with the Australian in third.

In the men's event, German Jan Frodeno, 38, won his third title.

Britain's double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee was among the leaders heading into the marathon but faded to finish 21st, coming in nearly 34 minutes down on Frodeno's course record of 7:51:13.

Former swimmer Charles-Barclay took an early lead in the 2.4-mile (3.86km) swim, starting the 112-mile (180.25km) cycle five minutes in front of the main pack.

She extended that lead on the bike, taking an eight-minute advantage into the 26.2-mile (42.2km) marathon.

But 10 kilometres from the finish, Haug caught and passed the Briton on her way to posting a stunning marathon time of 2:51:07, becoming the first German woman to win the Ironman title in 8:40:10.

Crowley then also came through shortly after Haug, but Charles-Barclay - who won Challenge Roth this year - regained her composure to overtake the Australian in the closing miles.

"It was about rolling the dice and seeing what happened," said Charles-Barclay, who finished runner-up to Daniela Ryf of Switzerland in 2017 and 2018.

"I felt like the island was tough on me, but I'm super proud to get second."

Ryf, who had won the four previous titles, finished in 13th.

Frodeno's win - his first since back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 - made it six men's titles in a row for Germany, and he also broke the course record set by compatriot and two-time defending champion Patrick Lange last year.

American Tim O'Donnell finished second, 8:27 down on Frodeno, while 2014 champion Sebastian Kienle claimed bronze.