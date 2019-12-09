Helen Jenkins: Two-time world champion targets racing return in 2020

Helen Jenkins has competed in three Olympics, finishing fifth at London 2012

Two-time world champion triathlete Helen Jenkins has announced a return to racing after more than three years.

The 35-year-old hopes to compete at Ironman 70.3 Dubai in February, her first race since September 2016.

Since then Jenkins has given birth to two children and had back surgery.

On social media Jenkins said: "Back to racing! The plan is Feb 2020 @im703middIeeast it's been a long time, but I am excited by the new challenge ahead."

Jenkins won the 2008 and 2011 world titles and has competed in three Olympics with a best finish of fifth place at London 2012.

The Scotland-born athlete has also represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

She gave birth to her first child in 2017, underwent back surgery at the beginning of 2018 and has since had another baby.