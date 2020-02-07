Helen Jenkins: British triathlete defies odds in first race since 2016

Helen Jenkins (centre) won the World Championships in 2008 and 2011

Helen Jenkins broke the rules on Friday with her fourth place at Dubai's Ironman event.

The result seems unremarkable for a two-time world triathlon champion until you consider she gave birth to her second child eight months ago, this was her first major race in more than three years, she barely trained for this event and, more pertinently, she was told it was unlikely she would compete professionally again following an urgent spinal fusion operation.

"The surgeon will be pleased that I've come through a professional race," the 35-year-old told BBC Sport. "Pleased" would be understatement.

The Bridgend athlete has always been stoic during her career, having come through both injuries and also disappointment at London 2012, where she entered as favourite but finished fifth.

During the saga of having major surgery, Jenkins maintained her resolve - although thoughts of "calling it a day" did enter her mind.

"My last race was in 2016 before I had my first child Mali - the hope was then to return to competing," she explained.

"Then my back got really bad. I needed an operation and my surgeon said my racing days were probably over. I was fine with that because for me surgery was about living an active life and being able to take out the kids in the future, go for a jog and go cycling."

The operation took place at the start of 2018 and after recovering sufficiently Jenkins tried to train again, but that did not go as well as hoped. Instead she and husband Marc tried for another child - Max entered the world in May last year. And that is when the tale took another twist.

"My back started to feel much better - it was an unexpected bonus," she added.

"However, finding time to train has been hard because we've got two children. It's been a balance over the past six months."

During Friday's race - a 1.9km swim, 90km on the bike and 21.1km run - Jenkins held third spot on the run until she was passed with 5km to go.

"I'm not used to that length of run - it was my longest run in five years," she said. "I'd loved to have got a podium spot, but couldn't have given anything more."

Making Tokyo 2020 is out of the question for Jenkins because she has no International Triathlon Union ranking points and the likes of Jess Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Non Stanford are among the current world elite.

The Welshwoman is philosophical about her professional future, because being on Friday's start line was a great achievement in itself.

"If that was that after the surgery then I would have been happy with what I had done - three Olympics and two World Championships.

"For me that's fine. Everything I will do now is a bonus, and I do it because I love it.

"I want my kids to see me race. They weren't here for this one, but if there's another they'll see that."