The International Triathlon Union suspended all activity in the sport until 30 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

World and Para-triathlon rankings, as well as Olympic and Paralympic qualifying rankings, will be frozen.

"This decision is hard to take," said ITU president Marisol Casado.

The opening race in Abu Dhabi and second event in Bermuda have been postponed.

Abu Dhabi, UAE (postponed)

6-7 March

Bermuda (postponed)

18-19 April

Chengdu, China

9-10 May

Yokohama, Japan

16-17 May

Leeds, UK

6-7 June

Hamburg, Germany

11-12 July

Edmonton, Canada (Grand Final)

21-23 August

2019 World Triathlon Series Standings

Women