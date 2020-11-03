Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Rio Olympic triathlon medallists Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland have been named in the Team GB squad for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The pair will be joined by world champion Georgia Taylor-Brown and 2019 Grand Final silver medallist Jess Learmonth at the Games.

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee remains in contention, as do Alex Yee, Tom Bishop and Gordon Benson.

Male selection will be finalised in the middle of 2021, says British Triathlon.

Alistair Brownlee stepped up to Ironman distances following his Olympic title defence and has also struggled with injury problems over the last four years.

The 32-year-old announced his intention to compete for a place at Tokyo 2020 earlier this year, but having only competed in one triathlon World Series event during 2019 he is yet to meet the selection criteria for the Games, which are due to take place from 23 July to 8 August.

Jonny Brownlee claimed bronze at London 2012 before upgrading to silver at the Rio 2016 four years ago.

The 30-year-old admitted last year he had considered quitting the sport after a series of injuries - like his elder brother - but victory at the 2019 Edmonton World Series race as well as a strong showing at the Olympic test event proved enough for selection.

Holland, who claimed the world title in 2018 and won the Moolooaba World Cup in March, became Britain's first female Olympic triathlon medallist with bronze in Brazil.

Taylor-Brown and Learmonth demonstrated their Olympic podium potential by winning the Tokyo test event in August last year, although they were memorably disqualified for holding hands as they crossed the finish line together.

But with only three spots up for grabs, strong contenders such as Non Stanford and Jodie Stimpson have missed out on the women's side.

In addition to the three female and two male berths already secured for the Tokyo Games British Triathlon aims to qualify a third male spot through events early in 2021.

Those who are selected could also be in contention for places in the new mixed relay event, which features two female and two male athletes, and makes an Olympic debut next year.