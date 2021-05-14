Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Alex Yee is hoping to secure his place in the Team GB Olympic squad

Alex Yee finished fourth in the opening round of the 2021 World Triathlon Series in Yokohama to boost his chances of making the Team GB Olympic squad.

Tom Bishop finished 22nd with Jonny Brownlee, who has already secured his place in Tokyo, one place behind.

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt took gold in Japan ahead of Belgium's Jelle Geens and American Morgan Pearson.

In the women's race, Britain's Sophie Caldwell and Non Stanford finished sixth and seventh respectively.

American Taylor Knibb won gold to secure her place in the USA squad for the Tokyo games.

With double Olympic and world champion Alistair Brownlee missing the event through injury and with currently only one spot available alongside Jonny in the Olympic squad, Yee is currently second in the British standings.

Alistair, Great Britain's most successful triathlete, stepped up to Ironman distances following his Olympic title defence in Rio and has also struggled with injury problems in recent years.

However, he is still in contention for a place in the squad and hopes to use the next World Series event in Leeds on 5-6 June to secure a trip to a fourth Games.