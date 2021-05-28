Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Jonny Brownlee has already secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics

Jonny Brownlee claimed his first Triathlon World Cup win in two years with a hard-fought victory in Arzachena, Sardinia.

Brownlee beat Switzerland's Adrien Briffod by four seconds, but brother Alistair pulled out of the race at the end of the bike section.

Both Brownlees are due to compete at next weekend's World Cup race in Leeds.

Alistair's hopes of defending his Olympic title in Tokyo remain in the balance.

There is currently only one spot available alongside Jonny in the Great Britain squad with Alistair and Alex Yee battling it out to join him on the plane to Japan.

"It was complicated on the bike because of the wind, and we were a large group," said Jonny Brownlee.

"That's not what I expected. In the run I felt really good. I know it's easy to say that when you win, but I felt in control.

"I saw Alistair about one kilometre to go and he said 'when you go, make sure you mean it' and I made sure I did."