White was hoping to secure the 55th Olympic place

Northern Ireland's Russell White missed out on reaching the Tokyo Olympics triathlon on the final day of qualification.

The Banbridge man finished 29th at the World Triathlon Cup Huatulco in Mexico - 10 places behind Stefan Zachaus, his main rival for Games qualification.

That saw Zachaus, who had been three points behind White before the event, overtake him to clinch a spot.

There is, however, still an outside chance that White could qualify.

With the Olympic qualification period now closed, each country will nominate an athlete to compete at the Games.

A question mark hangs over the participation of Denmark's Andreas Schilling, who currently holds a place for his country but has retired from competition.

With no other Danish athlete eligible to take the place, this spot could be reallocated, giving White a small chance of still going to Tokyo.

"We crunched the numbers and I knew what I needed to do but I just didn't quite get what I needed," White said.

"There were guys behind me that had less points to chance in their minimum score and that's just how it played out and I just missed out on that final slot for now."