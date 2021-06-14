Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Alex Yee will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo

Alex Yee has been selected to represent Britain at this summer's Olympic triathlon - meaning Alistair Brownlee will not defend his title in Tokyo.

Yee, 23, joins Jonny Brownlee, Vicky Holland, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth in the British squad.

He won the men's race in the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds on 6 June, his first World Series victory.

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, 33, has struggled recently with an ankle injury.

The champion from London and Rio, who switched focus to the Ironman distance after the 2016 Games, was disqualified from the World Series event in Leeds after he was seen dunking another athlete during the swimming leg of the event in Roundhay Park.

"I know it's a cliche, but I'm over the moon," said Yee. "I was massively inspired after watching London 2012 in my home city, and now to be selected to represent Team GB after the delay, Covid and the challenges everyone has been through, I am delighted.

"It's been a whirlwind since Leeds last weekend and it's all coming round pretty quickly. I'm going to get my head down for the next few weeks and prepare as best I can."

The men's Olympic triathlon takes place on 26 July, with the women's the following day. The new mixed relay event is scheduled for 31 July.