White will represent Ireland in the men's event on 27 July

Irish triathlete Russell White is eyeing a top 15 finish at the Olympics after his qualification for the Games was confirmed less than a month before the opening ceremony.

The Banbridge man faced an anxious wait after agonisingly missing out on an automatic spot at the World Triathlon Cup Huatulco in Mexico earlier this month.

Limerick's Carolyn Hayes has been selected to compete for Ireland in the individual women's event, which takes place in Tokyo on 26 July.

White thought he had missed out on reaching the Games after finishing 29th in the final qualifying race in Mexico.

However with Denmark unable to provide an eligible athlete to take the place of the retired Andreas Schilling, White's place was confirmed.

"We were sort of holding onto the fact that we were going until told otherwise. I wasn't prepared for getting off the flight from Mexico and landing at Heathrow and seeing that my name was already on the simulation," White said.

"I was just buzzing. Just to not have to wait any longer and know my ticket was punched already."

Despite only receiving confirmation a month in advance, White does not believe conditioning will be a problem as a hectic qualification schedule, five races across three continents, has left him in good shape to compete.

While a top 10 finish appears a tall order, the County Down man is setting his sights on setting a new Irish record at the Games.

"I think it's an achievement in itself to get there but you never want to go to make up numbers.

"The main focus is to try and get that highest Irish male finish in an Olympics.

"A top 16 would be a semi-final in other sports, which would be achievement in a lot of other sports. So aiming around that top 16 would be a really satisfying performance and something I'd be really happy with."