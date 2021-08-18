Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Alex Yee, known as one of the fastest runners in triathlon, was competing in just his eighth race at this level when he won Olympic silver

World Triathlon Championship Series Grand Final Venue: Hawrelak Park, Edmonton, Canada Date: Saturday, 21 August Coverage: Watch live coverage of the women's final on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 17:30 BST and the men's final at 20:30 BST

Olympic gold and silver medallist Alex Yee will hope to add a world title to his list of summer successes in the final round of the World Triathlon Championship on Saturday.

The 23-year-old leads the men's standings heading into the Grand Final.

Great Britain's Sophie Coldwell is fifth in the women's standings before the final round in Edmonton, Canada.

The women's race is live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website at 17:30 BST, with the men's at 20:30.

The programme will also be available on catch-up, if you cannot watch it live.

Who to watch?

Olympic gold medallist Flora Duffy holds a significant lead over Taylor Spivey of the USA and Maya Kingma of the Netherlands.

Duffy, who won Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold with the Tokyo 2020 triathlon title, is 467 points clear of second-placed Spivey.

Flora Duffy completed the triathlon in one hour 55 minutes 36 seconds in Tokyo 2020

In the men's final, Yee will aim to hold off Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway.

In the Olympics, Yee led for much of the 10km run before Blummenfelt broke away to take the gold medal.

How does the World Triathlon Championship series work?

Each race of the series leading up to the Grand Final in Edmonton - plus the Olympic Games in Tokyo - awards up to 1,000 ranking points.

Points from the re-scheduled Bermuda and Abu Dhabi events will count towards the 2022 rankings.

