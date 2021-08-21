Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Flora Duffy won Bermuda's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Flora Duffy has become the first ever triathlete to win Olympic gold and the World Triathlon Championships Series title in the same year.

The 33-year-old from Bermuda finished third in the Championship final in Edmonton, Canada - enough to crown her world champion with 3,861 points.

American Taylor Knibb won Saturday's race in one hour 57:47, meaning she finished second overall.

"It was a very hard race. I had a pretty mediocre swim," Duffy said.

"It's very hard to come and try to do this series off the back of winning the Olympics."

Great Britain's Sophie Coldwell ended the season fifth in the overall standings, with compatriot Non Stanford ninth.

Duffy, who won Bermuda's first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, previously won the world title in 2016 and 2017.

In the men's grand final, Norway's Tokyo champion Kristian Blummenfelt is looking to become the first man to win the Olympic and world title in the same year.

But Britain's Olympic silver medallist Alex Yee stands in his way, currently topping the overall standings on 2,716 points to Blummenfelt's 2,677.